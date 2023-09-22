News & Insights

Sweden's Volvo proposes Par Boman as new chairman from March 2024

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

September 22, 2023 — 02:55 am EDT

Written by Louise Breusch Rasmussen for Reuters ->

COPENHAGEN, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Sweden's Volvo proposes that Par Boman is appointed as new board chair at the company's annual general meeting in March 2024, the truckmaker said in a statement on Friday.

Volvo's current board chair, Carl-Henric Svanberg, in August declined re-election.

Par Boman currently chairs Volvo's election committee, but will step down from this role if the AGM elects him as chair of the board in March, Volvo said.

(Reporting by Louise Breusch Rasmussen, editing by Terje Solsvik)

