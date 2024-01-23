Sweden's Vitrolife flags $409 mln impairment charge in Q4

Adds background in paragraphs 3, results in paragraph 4

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Swedish medical technology group Vitrolife VITR.ST said on Tuesday it will record a non-cash impairment charge of 4.3 billion Swedish crowns ($409.44 million) in the fourth quarter, relating to its acquisition of Igenomix.

The impairment charge represents 31% of the accounted goodwill and intangible assets tied to the deal.

Vitrolife had bought reproductive genetic testing services provider Igenomix in a deal worth 1.25 billion euros ($1.35 billion) in 2021.

Vitrolife's preliminary fourth-quarter sales rose 5.7% to 904 million Swedish crowns, while its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) increased more than 7% to 294 million Swedish crowns.

($1 = 10.5021 Swedish crowns)

($1 = 0.9228 euros)

(Reporting by Utkarsh Shetti in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

