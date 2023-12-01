Sweden's Viaplay to raise equity, restructure debt

Adds quote, background in paragraphs 2-4

OSLO, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Struggling Swedish streaming company Viaplay VPLAYb.ST on Friday said it planned to raise 4 billion Swedish crowns ($380 million) in new equity, write down 2 billion crowns in debt and renegotiate the terms of debt totalling 14.6 billion crowns.

Under pressure to stabilise its business as rising living costs dent consumer demand, Viaplay in June replaced its CEO and has repeatedly warned of a weakening business environment that has sent its share price tumbling 88% year-to-date.

The plan is subject to support and approvals by shareholders, debt providers and bondholders, Viaplay said in a statement.

"The Board has carefully evaluated various alternative solutions and believes that the coherent recapitalisation programme is the preferred way to secure the survival of Viaplay Group given the current circumstances," the company said.

($1 = 10.4714 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Marta Frąckowiak and Terje Solsvik; Editing by Tom Hogue and Jacqueline Wong)

((marta.frackowiak@thomsonreuters.com))

