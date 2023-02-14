Sweden's Viaplay reports 83% rise in subscribers

STOCKHOLM, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Swedish media group Viaplay Group VPLAYb.ST on Tuesday reported an 83% rise in streaming subscribers year-on-year in the fourth quarter as it expanded to more countries, and growth in the Nordic markets.

Viaplay, which competes with bigger rivals such as Netflix NFLX.O and Disney+ DIS.N, said subscribers rose to 7.3 million in the quarter.

Net sales rose 24% to 4.67 billion Swedish crowns ($450.70 million) compared with 3.55 million crowns a year ago.

($1 = 10.3617 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Stockholm, editing by Terje Solsvik)

