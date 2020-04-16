Sweden's Verisure seeks to reopen Europe's high-yield bond market

By Abhinav Ramnarayan

LONDON, April 16 (Reuters) - Sweden's Verisure is looking to become one of the first junk-rated companies to access European bond markets since late March, with hefty central bank stimulus helping restore confidence in a market battered by the COVID-19 crisis.

Verisure, a maker of security alarms which is rated B2/B by Moody's and S&P Global, is seeking a 150 million euro ($163.26 million) issue of senior secured five-year bonds, according to a lead manager. The bonds are redeemable after just one year, the manager added.

The company will hold a call with investors at 1100 GMT and will look to price the bonds later on Thursday.

If successful, the deal would crown a significant turnaround in European bond markets since late March. The spread of coronavirus has hit so-called "junk" bonds extremely hard, with borrowing costs rising several times over according to one index. ITEXO5Y=MG

The European Central Bank has since pledged to pump unprecedented amounts of money into bond markets. Though it only buys investment grade debt, the strength of the stimulus has lifted sentiment.

The U.S. Federal Reserve has expanded its bond-buying program to include some junk bonds and pledged to buy shares in exchange-traded funds which track the junk-rated market, reviving the U.S. high-yield bond market.

JP Morgan is global coordinator on the Verisure deal and joint bookrunner along with Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Nordea.

($1 = 0.9188 euros)

