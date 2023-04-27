News & Insights

Sweden's Vattenfall reports flat Q1 operating profit

Credit: REUTERS/MICHELE TANTUSSI

April 27, 2023 — 02:07 am EDT

Written by Nora Buli for Reuters ->

OSLO, April 27 (Reuters) - Swedish utility Vattenfall on Thursday reported a largely unchanged underlying operating profit for the first quarter of 2023, with gains in its heating and power generation unit offsetting lower contributions from its wind business.

Underlying operating profit before interest and tax (EBIT) at the state-owned energy group stood at 9.5 billion Swedish crowns ($922.50 million), unchanged from a year earlier.

($1 = 10.2981 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Nora Buli in Oslo, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

((Nora.Buli@thomsonreuters.com; (+47) 21 04 05 56; Reuters Messaging: nora.buli.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.