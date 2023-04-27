Sweden's Vattenfall reports flat Q1 operating profit

OSLO, April 27 (Reuters) - Swedish utility Vattenfall on Thursday reported a largely unchanged underlying operating profit for the first quarter of 2023, with gains in its heating and power generation unit offsetting lower contributions from its wind business.

Underlying operating profit before interest and tax (EBIT) at the state-owned energy group stood at 9.5 billion Swedish crowns ($922.50 million), unchanged from a year earlier.

($1 = 10.2981 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Nora Buli in Oslo, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

