Sweden's Vattenfall posts higher Q1 profit

OSLO, April 29 (Reuters) - Swedish utility Vattenfall reported an underlying earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 12.1 billion Swedish crowns ($1.45 billion) in the first quarter, up from 10.2 billion crowns for the same period in 2020, it said on Thursday.

Earnings improved on higher power prices, Vattenfall said.

The benchmark Nordic system price has almost tripled amid a cold an dry winter, averaging 42.13 euros per megawatt hour in the first quarter of 2021, compared with 15.44 euros per megawatt for the January-March period in 2020.

($1 = 8.3318 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Nora Buli, editing by Terje Solsvik)

