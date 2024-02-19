News & Insights

Sweden's Vattenfall moves ahead with planning of nuclear power

February 19, 2024 — 04:23 am EST

Written by Stine Jacobsen and Simon Johnson for Reuters ->

STOCKHOLM, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Swedish state-owned utility Vattenfall said on Monday it was proceeding with the planning of new nuclear power near its existing Ringhals site but that it was still too early to say which reactor type it would choose.

Vattenfall late last year completed a pre-study into the potential for building at least two small modular reactors (SMR). Alternatively, it could construct bigger units more similar to the ones it already operates.

"We have concluded that we see good opportunities to build new nuclear power on the Varo Peninsula, but that it is too early to choose a reactor type," it said in a statement.

"However, this does not affect the possibility of inviting local consultation, which we plan to do shortly," it added.

The project would mark the first time Sweden builds new nuclear capacity since 1985.

