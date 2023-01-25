Sweden's Vattenfall investigates new 2.8 GW nuclear capacity at Ringhals

By Nora Buli

OSLO, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Swedish utility Vattenfall said on Wednesday it was investigating the possibility of building 2.8 gigawatts (GW) of new nuclear capacity at its existing Ringhals site on the western Swedish coast and connecting it to the grid from 2032.

Vattenfall submitted a notification to Swedish national grid operator Svenska Kraftnaet about the possibility for connecting 2,800 megawatts (MW) of new nuclear capacity on Dec. 23, a spokesperson for the company told Reuters by email.

State-owned Vattenfall's application is part of an ongoing feasibility study about building at least two small modular reactors (SMR) at Ringhals, the spokesperson added.

The application had first been reported by Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet.

"Vattenfall has not made any investment decision or decision on technology selection or on starting a formal project to build new nuclear power," the spokesperson said.

If it were to go ahead, the project would mark the first time Sweden builds new nuclear capacity since 1985.

"Now that we have received the application we need to start to analyse the area regarding the capacity and if we need to do some reinforcements in the transmission grid," a spokesperson for Svenska Kraftnaet said in an emailed statement.

The application comes as the Swedish government is preparing legislation to allow the construction of more nuclear power stations to boost electricity production in the Nordic country and bolster energy security.

In its coalition agreement from October 2022, Sweden's centre-right government said Vattenfall should start planning new nuclear power at Ringhals and other suitable locations.

Sweden currently has six nuclear reactors in operation, including two at Ringhals, after it has closed down four reactors since 2016.

(Reporting by Nora Buli, editing by Gwladys Fouche and Tomasz Janowski)

