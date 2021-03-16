Sweden's Trustly reports 42% annual revenue growth ahead of planned IPO

STOCKHOLM, March 16 (Reuters) - Swedish payments firm Trustly on Tuesday reported a 42% growth in revenue in 2020, helped by a surge in digital transactions during the coronavirus pandemic.

The company is planning a second-quarter flotation that could value it at up to 9 billion euros ($11 billion), people close to the matter had earlier told Reuters.

Net revenue for the year rose to 1.97 billion Swedish krona ($231.85 million) while processed transaction volume rose 43% to 190.1 billion krona.

Founded in 2008 and majority owned by Nordic Capital, Trustly counts PayPal PYPL.O, TransferWise and Facebook among its customers.

($1 = 8.5141 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Stockholm; editing by Colm Fulton)

