US Markets
PYPL

Sweden's Trustly reports 42% annual revenue growth ahead of planned IPO

Contributor
Supantha Mukherjee Reuters
Published

Swedish payments firm Trustly on Tuesday reported a 42% growth in revenue in 2020, helped by a surge in digital transactions during the coronavirus pandemic.

STOCKHOLM, March 16 (Reuters) - Swedish payments firm Trustly on Tuesday reported a 42% growth in revenue in 2020, helped by a surge in digital transactions during the coronavirus pandemic.

The company is planning a second-quarter flotation that could value it at up to 9 billion euros ($11 billion), people close to the matter had earlier told Reuters.

Net revenue for the year rose to 1.97 billion Swedish krona ($231.85 million) while processed transaction volume rose 43% to 190.1 billion krona.

Founded in 2008 and majority owned by Nordic Capital, Trustly counts PayPal PYPL.O, TransferWise and Facebook among its customers.

($1 = 8.5141 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Stockholm; editing by Colm Fulton)

((supantha.mukherjee@thomsonreuters.com; +46 70 721 1004; Reuters Messaging: supantha.mukherjee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PYPL

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular