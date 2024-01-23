News & Insights

Sweden's Telia in talks to sell TV4, Affarsvarlden reports

Credit: REUTERS/INTS KALNINS

January 23, 2024 — 08:43 am EST

Written by Anna Ringstrom and Louise Breusch Rasmussen for Reuters ->

Adds detail, Telia comment

STOCKHOLM, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Swedish telecom group Telia TELIA.ST is in talks to sell television network TV4, business magazine Affarsvarlden reported on Tuesday, citing anonymous sources.

Talks were conducted with several media groups, including Norway's Schibsted SCHA.OL, Sweden's Bonnier and Denmark's Egmont for a potential price of up to 5 billion Swedish crowns ($479.21 million), Affarsvarlden said.

"We don't comment on rumours and speculations," Telia spokesperson Tobias Gyhlenius said in a comment to Reuters.

"The media industry is in a big shift, our focus is on returning the TV and media business to profitable sustainable growth, accelerate its digitalisation, and become even more relevant for viewers and advertisers," he added.

($1 = 10.4339 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom in Stockholm, Louise Breusch Rasmussen in Copenhagen, editing by Terje Solsvik)

((Louisebreusch.rasmussen@tr.com; +45 21 27 97 79;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SCHA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.