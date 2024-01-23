Sweden's Telia in talks to sell TV4, Affarsvarlden reports

Adds detail, Telia comment

STOCKHOLM, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Swedish telecom group Telia TELIA.ST is in talks to sell television network TV4, business magazine Affarsvarlden reported on Tuesday, citing anonymous sources.

Talks were conducted with several media groups, including Norway's Schibsted SCHA.OL, Sweden's Bonnier and Denmark's Egmont for a potential price of up to 5 billion Swedish crowns ($479.21 million), Affarsvarlden said.

"We don't comment on rumours and speculations," Telia spokesperson Tobias Gyhlenius said in a comment to Reuters.

"The media industry is in a big shift, our focus is on returning the TV and media business to profitable sustainable growth, accelerate its digitalisation, and become even more relevant for viewers and advertisers," he added.

