Sweden's Telia appoints Patrik Hofbauer as new CEO

October 13, 2023 — 01:47 am EDT

STOCKHOLM, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Swedish telecom operator Telia Company TELIA.SE has appointed Patrik Hofbauer as its new chief executive from Feb. 1, it said in a statement on Friday.

Hofbauer, currently the CEO of Swedish state-owned gambling company Svenska Spel, will succeed Allison Kirkby who in July announced plans to step down in January 2024.

