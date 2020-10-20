Sweden's Tele2 posts Q3 profit in line with forecast

STOCKHOLM, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Swedish telecoms operator Tele2 TEL2b.ST reported quarterly core earnings in line with market forecasts on Tuesday and said the industry was still facing challenges in the business segment in Sweden.

Third-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) were 2.82 billion crowns ($319.6 million) versus 2.78 billion in the year-earlier quarter and a 2.76 billion mean forecast in a poll of analysts.

Tele2 in July reinstated its proposal of an extraordinary dividend of 3.50 crowns per share, which was withdrawn in April due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

($1 = 8.8256 Swedish crowns)

