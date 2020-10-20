Sweden's Tele2 posts Q3 profit in line with forecast

Contributor
Helena Soderpalm Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALEXANDER DEMIANCHUK

Swedish telecoms operator Tele2 reported quarterly core earnings in line with market forecasts on Tuesday and said the industry was still facing challenges in the business segment in Sweden.

STOCKHOLM, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Swedish telecoms operator Tele2 TEL2b.ST reported quarterly core earnings in line with market forecasts on Tuesday and said the industry was still facing challenges in the business segment in Sweden.

Third-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) were 2.82 billion crowns ($319.6 million) versus 2.78 billion in the year-earlier quarter and a 2.76 billion mean forecast in a poll of analysts.

Tele2 in July reinstated its proposal of an extraordinary dividend of 3.50 crowns per share, which was withdrawn in April due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

($1 = 8.8256 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; editing by Niklas Pollard)

((helena.soderpalm@thomsonreuters.com; +46 8 700 10 15; Reuters Messaging: helena.soderpalm.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More