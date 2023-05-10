Sweden's SOBI makes $1.7 bln offer to buy CTI BioPharma

Adds detail on the deal
COPENHAGEN, May 10 (Reuters) - Drug maker Swedish Orphan Biovitrum SOBIV.ST (SOBI) said on Wednesday it had agreed to make a $1.7 billion cash offer to buy CTI BioPharma CTIC.O, a biopharmaceutical company focused on blood related cancers and rare diseases.
SOBI said it would make a tender offer for $9.10 per share in CTI, a premium of 89% over Tuesday's closing price of $4.82.
The planned transaction, which was unanimously recommended by CTI's board, is fully funded through debt financing, up to half of which is expected to be refinanced through a rights issue, Sobi added.
