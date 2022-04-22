Sweden's SKF to exit Russia, take 500 million SEK write-down

Contributor
Helena Soderpalm Reuters
Published

Swedish bearings maker SKF said on Friday it would leave Russia and take a write-down of 500 million crowns ($52.4 million) in the second quarter.

STOCKHOLM, April 22 (Reuters) - Swedish bearings maker SKF SKFb.ST said on Friday it would leave Russia and take a write-down of 500 million crowns ($52.4 million) in the second quarter.

Sales in Russia accounted for roughly 2% of the company's total sales in 2021.

"We have concluded that it is impossible for us to continue our operations in Russia, as the basis and stability for our business does not exist," SKF CEO Rickard Gustafson said in a statement.

SKF said it intended to divest the business "in a controlled manner" with the ambition of ensuring a future for its employees in Russia.

($1 = 9.5416 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; Editing by Johan Ahlander)

((helena.soderpalm@thomsonreuters.com; +46 8 700 10 15; Reuters Messaging: helena.soderpalm.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More