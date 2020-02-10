Sweden's SKF says most of its China factories are up and running again

STOCKHOLM, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Almost all of bearings maker SKF's manufacturing plants in China have opened again after being closed due the coronavirus outbreak in the country, a spokesman told Reuters on Monday. "All factories are up and running again according to plan, apart from the odd exception," SKF spokesman Theo Kjellberg said. Sweden's SKF, the worlds largest maker of ball bearings, has around 6,000 staff and 12 factories in China. (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom, editing by Terje Solsvik) ((johannes.hellstrom@thomsonreuters.com; +46850242388; Reuters Messaging: johannes.hellstrom.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: SKF CHINA/ (URGENT)

