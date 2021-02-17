Sweden's Sinch to buy communications firm Inteliquent for $1.14 bln

Work-from-home during pandemic boosting cloud services firms

Sinch expects to close the acquisition in H2

STOCKHOLM, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Swedish cloud computing services provider Sinch AB SINCH.ST said on Wednesday it had agreed to buy U.S. communications company Inteliquent for $1.14 billion in cash.

Sinch, whose share price has nearly tripled over the past 12 months on the back of the work-from-home trend prompted by the pandemic, said it expected the transaction to close in the second half of the year.

The rival of U.S.-based to Twilio Inc TWLO.K said the acquisition would establish Sinch as the leader in voice connectivity for both enterprises and telecom carriers in the United States.

"Our joint strengths in voice and messaging provide a unique position to grow our business and power a superior customer experience for our customers," Chief Executive Oscar Werner said in a statement.

Sinch, which made several acquisitions in 2020, counts Softbank-owned SB Management among its investors.

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee and Anna Ringstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard)

