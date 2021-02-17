Sweden's Sinch to buy communications firm Inteliquent for $1.14 bln

STOCKHOLM, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Swedish cloud computing services provider Sinch AB SINCH.ST said on Wednesday it had agreed to buy U.S.-based communications company Inteliquent for $1.14 billion in cash.

Sinch, which counts Softbank-owned SB Management among its investors, said it expected the transaction to close in the second half of the year.

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee, editing by Anna Ringstrom)

