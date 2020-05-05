Sweden's Sinch to acquire SAP Digital Interconnect for 225 mln euros

Juby Babu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/RALPH ORLOWSKI

Swedish cloud computing services provider Sinch AB said on Tuesday it agreed to acquire SAP Digital Interconnect, a unit of SAP SE, for 225 million euros ($245 million) in cash.

Sinch, which will finance the transaction using cash at hand and available credit facilities, said cost savings from the combination of the companies on a preliminary basis is expected to reach 11 million euros in fiscal year 2022.

($1 = 0.9174 euros)

