Sweden's Sinch to acquire SAP Digital Interconnect for 225 mln euros

May 5 (Reuters) - Swedish cloud computing services provider Sinch AB SINCH.ST said on Tuesday it agreed to acquire SAP Digital Interconnect, a unit of SAP SE SAPG.DE, for 225 million euros ($245 million) in cash.

Sinch, which will finance the transaction using cash at hand and available credit facilities, said cost savings from the combination of the companies on a preliminary basis is expected to reach 11 million euros in fiscal year 2022.

($1 = 0.9174 euros)

(Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((Juby.Babu@thomsonreuters.com; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 3397;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.