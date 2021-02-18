Sweden's Sinch reports rapid growth in Q4 sales and earnings

STOCKHOLM, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Fast-growing Swedish cloud computing services provider Sinch AB SINCH.ST reported sharply growing quarterly sales and earnings on Thursday boosted by strong demand for its products and contributions from recent acquisitions.

The company, a rival of U.S.-based Twilio Inc TWLO.N, has been boosted by the rapid increase in digitalization and working from home prompted by the pandemic, and its shares are up more than 330% over the past year.

Sinch, which has a scalable platform for messaging, voice and video, has been a very active acquirer in recent years. On Wednesday announced it would buy U.S. voice communications firm Inteliquent for $1.14 billion.

Many text messages users get from companies, ranging from banks to food deliverers, use Sinch's platform.

Fourth-quarter sales at the company soared by 95% to 3.00 billion Swedish crowns ($360.44 million) from 1.54 billion a year earlier, of which 43% organic growth.

Adjusted operating earnings (EBIT) grew 64% to 304 million crowns.

"A rapid transition to more digital ways of working is a clear consequence of the global Covid-19 pandemic," Chief Executive Oscar Werner said in a statement.

"This digital acceleration drives usage of our products and contributes volume growth from the global tech companies who

leverage our platform to engage with their customers".

Sinch counts Softbank-owned SB Management as one of its biggest investors after SB bought a stake in December.

($1 = 8.3231 Swedish crowns)

