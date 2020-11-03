Sweden's Sinch reports big jump in Q3 core earnings

Adds background, detail

STOCKHOLM, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Swedish cloud computing services provider Sinch SINCH.ST reported a sharp rise in quarterly core earnings and sales on Tuesday and said the overall impact from the COVID-19 pandemic on its business had remained modest.

Sinch, which has a scalable platform for messaging, voice and video, said third-quarter adjusted EBITDA (Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) grew to 226 million Swedish crowns ($25.38 million), up from 148 million a year earlier.

"Increased volumes in Messaging offset the negative effects we see in Voice and Video and Operators," CEO Oscar Werner said in a statement, as the company reported sales of 1.78 billion crowns, up 35% organically versus a year earlier.

Sinch said the Voice and Video segment, which has been hit by the pandemic, had seen slightly improved volumes towards the end of the quarter.

The company has been one of the best performers on the Nasdaq Stockholm stock exchange this year, rising 182%.

($1 = 8.9052 Swedish crowns)

