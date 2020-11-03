Sweden's Sinch reports big jump in Q3 core earnings

STOCKHOLM, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Swedish cloud computing services provider Sinch SINCH.ST reported a sharp rise in quarterly core earnings on Tuesday and said the overall impact from the COVID-19 pandemic on its business had remained modest.

Sinch, which has a scalable platform for messaging, voice and video, said third-quarter adjusted EBITDA (Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) grew to 226 million Swedish crowns ($25.38 million), up from 148 million a year earlier.

Sales amounted to 1.78 billion crowns, up 35% organically versus a year earlier.

($1 = 8.9052 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

