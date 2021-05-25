Sweden's Sinch raises around $1.1 bln in directed share issue

STOCKHOLM, May 25 (Reuters) - Cloud platform provider Sinch AB SINCH.ST said on Tuesday it had conducted a directed issue of 7.2 million new shares at a subscription price of 1,300 crowns ($156.5) per share.

The company said the issue had raised around 9.4 billion crowns ($1.13 billion) before costs and was significantly oversubscribed.

Sinch said it would use the proceeds to strengthen its financial position after the acquisition of U.S-based Inteliquent, and that it would increase its flexibility to make new acquisitions.

The company said Singapore's Temasek and a fund managed by SoftBank Group Corp 9984.T subsidiary SB Management, had subscribed for shares equivalent to 2.085 billion crowns and 0.7 million shares, respectively, in the issue.

Sinch, which offers a messaging, voice and video platform for companies to communicate with customers, added that the dilutive effect for existing shareholders would be around 10% based on the total number of shares in the firm.

($1 = 8.3096 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; Editing by Simon Johnson)

