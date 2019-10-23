Sweden's SEB Q3 Profit Rises - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB or SEB (SVKEF, SKVKY), a Swedish financial services group, reported Wednesday that its third-quarter net profit increased 5 percent to 4.77 billion Swedish kronor from last year's 4.54 billion kronor.

Basic earnings per share were 2.21 kronor, up from 2.10 kronor a year ago. Operating profit grew 5 percent from last year to 5.86 billion kronor.

The company recorded total operating income of 11.94 billion kronor for the quarter, 4 percent higher than prior year's 11.43 billion kronor.

Johan Torgeby, President and CEO, said, "Despite a seasonal slowdown and a softening macroeconomic environment, clients remained active in the third quarter. Our diversified business model remains favourable and the operating profit increased by 5 per cent compared with last year while return on equity reached 13.2 percent."

