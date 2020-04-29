Sweden's SEB posts steeper than expected profit fall as pandemic weighs

Deteriorating market forecasts and oil price drop hit SEB

Q1 net profit SEK 2.36 bln vs forecast 3.51 bln

Expected loan losses rise as pandemic

CEO: “underlying business remained robust”

Net interest income up after December rate hike

Adds CEO comment, details, context

STOCKHOLM, April 29 (Reuters) - Sweden's SEB SEBa.ST reported a steeper-than-expected fall in first-quarter net earnings on Wednesday as the novel coronavirus pandemic and financial turmoil it has brought in towweighed on the bank's trading arm and loan portfolio.

SEB said in a statement net profit fell 50% to 2.36 billion Swedish crowns ($239 million) from a year-ago 4.68 billion, lower than the mean forecast for 3.51 billion in a Refinitiv poll of analysts.

"The consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the reported quarterly financial result although the underlying business remained robust," CEO Johan Torgeby said.

The economic crisis stemming from the pandemic raises the prospect of mounting loan losses and credit impairments for banks as businesses shut their doors and lay off staff.

Net expected credit losses at SEB increased to 1.49 billion crowns in the quarter compared to 422 million in the year-ago-period, driven by the deteriorating macroeconomic outlook and turmoil in oil markets. However, the total was still lower than the 2.05 billion crowns seen by analysts.

Interest income, which includes income from mortgages, rose to 6.2 billion crowns from 5.35 billion a year ago, following the Swedish central bank's repo rate hike to zero percent in December, the Riksbank's latest interest rate move.

Net fee and commission income rose to 4.62 billion crowns from 4.29 billion a year ago, driven by higher lending fees.

Sweden's financial watchdog said in December it was deciding whether to fine SEB in relation to alleged money laundering.

However, a final decision has been delayed until June, the FSA said last month, citing shifting priorities in the wake of the worsening coronavirus pandemic.

($1 = 9.8628 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Colm Fulton; editing by Johan Ahlander and Niklas Pollard)

((Colm.Fulton@thomsonreuters.com;))

