Sweden's SEB Posts Higher Q1 Profit; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Swedish financial group Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB or SEB (SVKEF) reported Wednesday that its first-quarter net profit increased 6 percent to 6.40 billion Swedish kronor from last year's 6.02 billion kronor.

Basic earnings per share were 2.98 kronor, up from 2.78 kronor a year ago.

Operating profit grew 5 percent from last year to 7.86 billion kronor.

Total operating income was 14.77 billion kronor, 8 percent higher than last year's 13.62 billion kronor.

In Sweden, SEB shares were trading at 114.60 kronor, up 6.26 percent.

