Sweden's SBB to sell property portfolio for $840 mln

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Swedish real estate firm SBB SBBb.STsaid on Thursday it had signed a letter of intent to divest a property portfolio at a value of nearly 9 billion krona ($840.33 million).

The company said the buyer is an institutional investor and it intends to sign and close portfolio divestment on Oct. 31 this year.

($1 = 10.7101 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

