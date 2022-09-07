Sweden's SBB to sell property portfolio for $840 mln

Swedish real estate firm SBB said on Thursday it had signed a letter of intent to divest a property portfolio at a value of nearly 9 billion krona ($840.33 million).

The company said the buyer is an institutional investor and it intends to sign and close portfolio divestment on Oct. 31 this year.

($1 = 10.7101 Swedish crowns)

