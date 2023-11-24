News & Insights

Sweden's SBB to buy back debt for $440

November 24, 2023 — 02:22 am EST

Written by Greta Rosen Fondahn and Marie Mannes for Reuters ->

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Swedish real estate group SBB SBBb.ST said on Friday it had accepted offers of 403.8 million euros ($440.42 million) to buy back some of its debt at a discount, less than the maximum 600 million euros previously announced.

($1 = 0.9168 euros)

