Sweden's SBB sells property to municipality in debt cutting drive

STOCKHOLM, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Property group SBB SBBb.ST has agreed to sell one of its properties to a Swedish municipality for 191 million Swedish crowns ($17.4 million) as part of its drive to reduce debt.

SBB is scrambling to bolster its finances after its credit rating has been cut deeper into junk status. Its shares have lost over 90% of their value since peaking in 2021.

The property group has said it plans to sell properties worth around 6 billion crowns this year.

It is also looking at other options to improve its balance sheet and regain investor confidence, which have included looking at potentially selling all or parts of its business.

The sale comes amid a focus on the price SBB's new CEO Leiv Synnes can secure for assets, after he said in early June that sales would not be at a discount.

The sale to Nykvarn municipality involves the town hall, including a number of residential buildings.

The deal is part of a letter of intent SBB signed with a number of municipalities in July to sell properties back to its tenants with an agreed total property value of more than 3 billion crowns.

It is the second deal SBB has made with Nykvarn municipality recently after SBB sold a residential property to municipality-owned company AB Nykvarnbostäder in July.

SBB, founded by former social democrat politician Ilija Batljan, built up vast debts over the years by buying public property including social housing, government offices, schools and hospitals, including some rent-controlled residential buildings.

Carlsquare analyst Bertil Nilsson said the sale was small compared to SBB's total property portfolio, but that it might increase investors' expectations of future, larger deals.

($1 = 10.9855 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Greta Rosen Fondahn in Gdansk and Marie Mannes in Stockholm Editing by Mark Potter)

