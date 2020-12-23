Sweden's SBB raises Entra offer to $4 bln as bidding intensifies

OSLO, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Swedish real estate firm SBB SBBb.ST raised its cash and stock bid for Norway's Entra ENTRA.OL to 34.6 billion Norwegian crowns ($4.0 billion), exceeding an offer made by rival Castellum CAST.ST, SBB said in a statement on Wednesday.

SBB's new approach values Entra's shares at 190 Norwegian crowns each, an increase of 15.2% from its original offer made in November and topping last week's offer from Castellum of 185 crowns.

($1 = 8.7041 Norwegian crowns)

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik; editing by Jason Neely)

