Sweden's SBB raises Entra offer to $4 bln as bidding intensifies

Swedish real estate firm SBB raised its cash and stock bid for Norway's Entra to 34.6 billion Norwegian crowns ($4.0 billion), exceeding an offer made by rival Castellum, SBB said in a statement on Wednesday.

SBB's new approach values Entra's shares at 190 Norwegian crowns each, an increase of 15.2% from its original offer made in November and topping last week's offer from Castellum of 185 crowns.

($1 = 8.7041 Norwegian crowns)

