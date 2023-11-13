Sweden's SBB posts bigger Q3 loss

Adds details and background in paragraph 3-6

STOCKHOLM, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Debt-laden Swedish property group SBB SBBb.ST reported a widening of its pre-tax loss in the third quarter on Monday.

This was weaker than Carlsquare analyst Bertil Nilsson's expectation of a loss of 2 billion crowns.

Large debts with looming maturities, rising interest rates and a wilting economy have produced a toxic cocktail for Sweden's commercial property companies, with many such as SBB seeing their credit ratings cut to junk over the past year.

SBB said in September it would decentralise its business into three core units, education, residential, community.

The Swedish firm is under pressure to cut its debt amid soaring interest rates. Its shares have lost over 90% of their value since peaking in 2021.

(Reporting by Marie Mannes and Greta Rosen Fondahn; Editing by Terje Solsvik)

((Greta.RosenFondahn@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.