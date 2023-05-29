Sweden's SBB may consider asset sales or sale of company

Adds detail and context

STOCKHOLM, May 29 (Reuters) - Struggling Swedish real estate group SBB SBBb.ST is broadening an ongoing strategic review, and options could include the sale of the company, business segments or specific assets, it said on Monday.

Rising interest rates, soaring inflation and growing debt have hit real estate companies in Sweden, something that policymakers see as a risk to financial stability.

In recent weeks SBB has made several changes to improve liquidity and appease markets, such as halting dividend payments and selling its stake in builder JM JM.ST, while its credit ratings have been cut to junk status and its battered shares have plunged further.

"The Board of Directors has decided to broaden its review of strategic options," SBB said in a statement. "Options could include a sale of the company, business segments, or specific assets, as well as other strategic transactions."

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Edmund Klamann and Sonali Paul)

((anna.ringstrom@thomsonreuters.com; +46 8 502 423 74))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.