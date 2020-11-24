Sweden's SBB makes $3.3 bln bid for Norway real estate firm Entra

OSLO, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Swedish real estate company SBB SBBb.ST said on Tuesday it had launched a cash and shares takeover bid for Norway's Entra ASA ENTRA.OL valued at 30 billion Norwegian crowns ($3.34 billion).

SBB offered a premium of 14.8% to Entra's closing share price on Nov. 23, the Swedish company said.

Entra was not immediately available for comment when contacted by Reuters.

($1 = 8.9874 Norwegian crowns)

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik; editing by Jason Neely)

