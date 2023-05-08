Sweden's SBB delays dividend, scraps SEK 2.63 bln rights issue

Rewrites throughout with details on statement, background on S&P ratings cut in paragraph 2

May 8 (Reuters) - Swedish landlord SBB SBBb.ST on Monday said it would delay its dividend payment and no longer carry out a 2.63 billion Swedish crowns ($259.05 million) rights issue after its credit rating was cut to junk.

S&P Global earlier cut its long-term credit rating to "BB+" from "BBB-" over concerns on its liquidity position and warned that a further downgrade deeper into junk territory was possible over the next six to twelve months if the company did not secure sufficient funding.

"The market reaction thereafter has made it impossible to carry out the rights issue of ordinary D-shares on the intended terms," the company said in a statement.

Shares of SBB closed down nearly 20% after falling earlier in the trading session to its lowest level since January 2019.

The Stockholm-based company announced the rights issue in April to raise money to cut debt, as it reported a net loss of 4 billion crowns.

($1 = 10.1526 Swedish crowns)

