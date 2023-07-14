News & Insights

Sweden's SBB aims to sell properties worth more than 3 bln SEK to tenants

July 14, 2023 — 01:04 am EDT

Written by Anna Ringstrom for Reuters ->

STOCKHOLM, July 14 (Reuters) - Swedish real estate group SBB SBBb.ST has signed a letter of intent to sell properties to tenants with an agreed total property value in the deals of more than 3 billion crowns ($294 million), it said in a statement on Friday.

($1 = 10.1988 Swedish crowns)

