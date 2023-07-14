Sweden's SBB aims to sell properties worth more than 3 bln SEK to tenants

STOCKHOLM, July 14 (Reuters) - Swedish real estate group SBB SBBb.ST has signed a letter of intent to sell properties to tenants with an agreed total property value in the deals of more than 3 billion crowns ($294 million), it said in a statement on Friday.

($1 = 10.1988 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((anna.ringstrom@thomsonreuters.com; +46 8 502 423 74; Reuters Messaging: anna.ringstrom.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.