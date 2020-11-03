Sweden's Sandvik to focus on boosting growth

SAND

STOCKHOLM, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Sandvik SAND.ST, the world's biggest maker of metal-cutting tools, on Tuesday affirmed its financial targets and said focus going forward was to grab opportunities to speed up growth.

The company, also a major mining equipment maker, said the group sales growth target of at least 5% through a business cycle remained, but pointed to an ambition to grow far faster than the market in several areas.

"The recent years we have focused on stability before growth and to ensure agility and ability to quickly adjust to changing market conditions," Chief Executive Stefan Widing said in a statement.

"I am pleased to say that we will now shift to growth, and our new organizational set up will allow us to capture the interesting opportunities that lie ahead of us".

The company said its units Manufacturing and Machining Solutions, Rock Processing Solutions and Mining and Rock Solutions would aim to grow at least twice as fast as their respective estimated market growth.

