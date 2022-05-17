Sweden's Sandvik seeks SEK 600 mln in annual savings, lifts financial targets

Adds detail, shares

STOCKHOLM, May 17 (Reuters) - Swedish engineering group Sandvik SAND.STsaid on Tuesday it was targeting annual savings of about 600 million Swedish crowns ($60 million), and raised its long-term financial targets.

The metal-cutting tools and mining gear maker said it would implement structural measures, including consolidation of productions units and site closures, and take restructuring costs of 1.7 billion crowns.

"Sandvik's most recent program of restructuring initiatives was announced in 2020, with savings now fully realized," the company said in a statement ahead of a capital markets day.

Sandvik added that it was targeting revenue growth of at least 7% through a business cycle, organically and through acquisitions, and adjusted operating margins (EBITA) of 20-22%.

Its previous targets had been for at least 5% growth and 16% operating margin (EBIT). Sandvik reached both targets in 2021.

Sandvik shares, which were up 2.2% ahead of the news, rose 3.75% at 0825 GMT.

($1 = 9.9850 Swedish crowns)

