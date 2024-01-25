Sweden's Sandvik launches cost cutting programme as Q4 adjusted profit lags expectations

News & Insights

January 25, 2024 — 02:15 am EST

STOCKHOLM, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Swedish mining equipment maker Sandvik SAND.ST said on Thursday it was taking measures to cut annual costs by around 1.2 billion crowns ($115 million) as it reported a fourth-quarter adjusted profit below expectations.

Operating profit excluding items affecting comparability fell to 5.74 billion crowns from 5.98 billion a year earlier, against a mean forecast in an LSEG poll of analysts for 5.87 billion.

($1 = 10.4349 Swedish crowns)

