News & Insights

Companies

Sweden's Saab to study new submarine technology

December 05, 2023 — 03:36 am EST

Written by Louise Breusch Rasmussen for Reuters ->

COPENHAGEN, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Swedish defence group Saab SAABb.ST said on Tuesday it had signed a deal with the Swedish Defence Material Administration (FMV) to study new technologies for submarines and other equipment for use under water.

The studies were "preparatory in nature", Saab said in a statement.

"Underwater capabilities are of vital interest for Sweden. Saab's submarines are among the most modern conventional submarines in the world and a key capability for Sweden," a spokesperson for the company said in a statement.

Sweden has a history of developing its submarine designs and technology development by refining and adding new technologies to already existing solutions, according to Saab.

(Reporting by Louise Breusch Rasmussen, editing by Terje Solsvik)

((Louisebreusch.rasmussen@tr.com; +45 21 27 97 79;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Companies
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.