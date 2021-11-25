Sweden's Riksbank holds policy unchanged, sees first rate hike at end 2024

Repo rate held at 0%

Balance sheet unchanged through 2022

Sees first hike at end of 2024

Adds detail

STOCKHOLM, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Sweden's central bank announced unchanged policy on Thursday, arguing currently above-target inflation would ease back next year and pencilling in a first rate hike since the COVID-19 pandemic struck coming at the end of 2024.

The benchmark repo rate has been at zero since the start of 2020 and the Riksbank has been in no hurry to tighten policy despite a rapid recovery from the effects of the pandemic.

"If inflation is to be close to the target in the longer term, cost pressures need to increase more permanently. This requires continued support from monetary policy," the central bank said in a statement.

The Riksbank also stuck to plans to maintain its balance sheet through next year before allowing the portfolio to decrease gradually.

Central bankers around the world are grappling with the question of whether the currently high pace of inflation is a temporary effect of economies restarting after the pandemic, or more long lasting, and when they should begin to rein in ultra-loose monetary policy.

The Bank of England, among others, has signalled policy tightening ahead while several smaller central banks, from Norway to South Korea, have already hiked rates.

In Sweden, headline inflation hit its fastest pace since the autumn of 2008 in October, but the Riksbank - which has already started tapering its asset purchase programme - has been convinced that price pressure is temporary.

Swedish rates and inflationhttp://tmsnrt.rs/1qEN4Rz

(Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom; editing by Niklas Pollard)

((simon.c.johnson@thomsonreuters.com; +46 70 721 1045; Reuters Messaging: simon.c.johnson.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.