US Markets
MRNA

Sweden's Recipharm to help make Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine outside U.S.

Contributor
Manojna Maddipatla Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/POOL

Recipharm AB and Moderna Inc have finalized a deal under which the Sweden-based company will help manufacture Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine outside the United States potentially starting early next year, the companies said on Wednesday.

Adds CEO quote, background

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Recipharm AB RECIb.ST and Moderna Inc MRNA.O have finalized a deal under which the Sweden-based company will help manufacture Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine outside the United States potentially starting early next year, the companies said on Wednesday.

Recipharm last month said it had agreed to a preliminary deal with Moderna to fill and seal the packaging for the vaccine, which has recently been authorized for emergency use in the United States.

The Swedish company said it will carry out the process in its drug product manufacturing facility located in France.

"Our preparations are already well underway with the hiring of new staff and investment in the facility to enable us to meet the challenging timelines," Recipharm's Chief Executive Officer Thomas Eldered said.

Based on the approval of the vaccine in certain countries outside of the U.S., the supply is expected to begin in early 2021, the companies said.

UPDATE 1-Sweden's Recipharm signs deal to package Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine

UPDATE 1-Recipharm to produce some of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine in France

CORRECTED-WRAPUP 6-'We have a new weapon': Europe rolls out vaccines in bid to slay COVID

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((manojna.kalyani@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822700;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MRNA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular