Sweden's Recipharm to help make Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine outside U.S.

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Sweden-based contract development and manufacturing company Recipharm AB RECIb.ST will support Moderna Inc MRNA.O with formulation and fill-finish of its COVID-19 vaccine outside the United States, the companies said on Wednesday.

Based on the approval of the vaccine in certain countries outside of the U.S., the supply will begin in early 2021, the companies said.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

