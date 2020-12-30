US Markets
Sweden's Recipharm to help make Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine outside U.S.

Manojna Maddipatla Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/POOL

Sweden-based contract development and manufacturing company Recipharm AB will support Moderna Inc with formulation and fill-finish of its COVID-19 vaccine outside the United States, the companies said on Wednesday.

Based on the approval of the vaccine in certain countries outside of the U.S., the supply will begin in early 2021, the companies said.

