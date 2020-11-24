Sweden's Recipharm signs deal to package Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine

STOCKHOLM, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Pharmaceuticals maker Recipharm RECIb.ST said on Tuesday it had agreed a preliminary deal with Moderna Inc's MRNA.O to fill and seal the packaging for the U.S drugmaker's new COVID-19 vaccine.

"We are incredibly happy about the collaboration with Moderna in this extremely important project in the fight against covid-19," said Recipharm CEO Thomas Eldered.

Moderna said last week its vaccine was 94.5% effective in preventing COVID-19 based on interim data from a late-stage trial.

(Reporting by Colm Fulton; editing by Niklas Pollard)

