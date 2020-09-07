Sweden's Readly prices IPO ahead of September listing

STOCKHOLM, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Digital magazines subscription service Readly has set a fixed price of 59 crowns per share in its upcoming IPO, valuing the firm at 2.17 billion crowns ($247.9 million), the Swedish company said on Monday.

The initial public offering (IPO) will consist of a new share issue seeking to raise 450 million Swedish crowns before transaction costs, as well as share sales by existing owners.

Readly, which said earlier this month that it intended to list before the end of September, said on Monday that it will list its shares on Nasdaq Stockholm on Sept. 17.

"The IPO will enable us to continue to develop Readly's offering and the listing provides us with improved access to capital to facilitate our continued growth journey," Readly CEO Maria Hedengren said in a statement.

The company, which had sales of 265 million crowns last year, offers an "all you can read" service where subscribers get access to content from some 800 publisher partners.

Swedbank Robur, AP3, Consensus Smabolagsfond, TIN Fonder, Handelsbanken Fonder, C WorldWide Asset Management, Skandia Fonder and Skandia Liv will be cornerstone investors, agreeing to buy shares of up to 390 million crowns.

($1 = 8.7441 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; editing by Niklas Pollard)

