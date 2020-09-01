Sweden's Readly plans IPO on Nasdaq Stockholm

STOCKHOLM, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Digital magazines subscription service Readly intends to list its shares on Nasdaq Stockholm before the end of September, the Swedish company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Readly said the initial public offering (IPO) is expected to consist of a new share issue seeking to raise 450 million Swedish crowns ($52.27 million) before transaction costs, as well as share sales by existing owners.

"The IPO will provide us with improved access to capital markets to facilitate our continued growth journey

and further solidify our category leadership," Readly CEO Maria Hedengren said in a statement.

The company, which had sales of 265 million crowns last year, offers an "all you can read" service where subscribers get access to content from some 800 publisher partners.

Readly said Swedbank Robur, AP3, Consensus Smabolagsfond, TIN Fonder, Handelsbanken Fonder, C WorldWide Asset Management, Skandia Fonder and Skandia Liv would be cornerstone investors, agreeing to buy shares of up to 390 million crowns.

($1 = 8.6086 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom, Editing by Simon Johnson)

