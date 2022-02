Sweden's PriceRunner sues Google for 2.1 bln euros

STOCKHOLM, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Price comparisons company PriceRunner said on Monday it has sued Alphabet-owned GOOGL.O Google for about 2.1 billion euros ($2.40 billion) at a court Stockholm, saying the company breached antitrust laws by manipulating search results in favour of its own comparison shopping services.

PriceRunner said its lawsuit aims to make Google pay compensation for the profits that it has lost in the U.K. since 2008, as well as in Sweden and Denmark since 2013.

Investment firm Creades CREADa.ST in November agreed to sell PriceRunner to Swedish payments firm Klarna for 1.06 billion Swedish crowns ($124.36 million).

($1 = 0.8749 euros)

