Sweden's OX2 buys Finland's largest wind power project from YIT

Contributor
Tarmo Virki Reuters
Published

Finnish building firm YIT said on Friday it has agreed to sell the building rights of the nation's largest wind power project in western Finland to Swedish firm OX2, booking a 40-million euro ($48.5 million) gain from the deal.

The project consists of 72 wind turbine construction locations with the required permits, enabling a total capacity of approximately 400 MW, and the construction of a new 400-kV transmission line, YIT said.

($1 = 0.8247 euros)

(Reporting by Tarmo Virki in Tallinn Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((tarmo.virki@thomsonreuters.com; +372 564 4562 ;))

