News & Insights

OP

Sweden's Oscar Properties says CEO and CFO resign

February 19, 2024 — 02:13 pm EST

Written by Anna Ringstrom and Marie Mannes for Reuters ->

Adds analyst comment, background

STOCKHOLM, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Oscar Properties OP.ST said on Monday its CEO and chief financial officer had informed the company they were resigning from their posts.

Oscar Properties, one of several highly indebted Swedish real estate groups buckling under soaring borrowing costs and slower demand, said in a statement Carl Janglin would stay on as CEO until a successor had been appointed.

Janglin and CFO Magnus Thimgren both took on their jobs last year.

"We thank them for their efforts during this difficult period. The work on liquidating the company's remaining debt obligations and securing the company's assets now continues," the company said.

The problems at the relatively small player have been exacerbated in recent quarters by some creditors demanding immediate repayment of loans, and two applications for it to be declared bankrupt, one of which was later withdrawn.

Carlsquare analyst Bertil Nilsson called the news of the resignations "ominous". "The fact that the CEO and CFO are leaving shows that Oscar Properties' business is rapidly shrinking after the forced property sales," he said.

Oscar Properties last month had to sell real estate at a discounted price of 2.2 billion crowns ($211 million) to repay loans from Norwegian bank DNB and other smaller creditors.

The unfolding property market crisis in the Nordic country is threatening to engulf the economy.

($1 = 10.4044 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom and Marie Mannes, Editing by Mark Potter and Tomasz Janowski)

((anna.ringstrom@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

OP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.