Sweden's Northvolt weighs Quebec for potential electric plane battery plant

Credit: REUTERS/Northvolt

November 28, 2023 — 02:10 pm EST

Written by Alisson Lampert for Reuters ->

MONTREAL, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Northvolt is looking at the Canadian province of Quebec as a possible site to industrialize its Cuberg lithium metal battery system for electric planes, the Swedish lithium-ion battery producer's co-founder said on Tuesday.

"We are looking at it. It is very early on, we are a few years away," Paolo Cerruti, co-founder of Northvolt and the head of the company's North American division, told reporters on the sidelines of an event at the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal.

