Sweden's Northvolt to turn Stora Enso paper mill into new gigafactory

Helena Soderpalm Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Esha Vaish

Battery maker Northvolt said on Friday it had agreed to buy the Kvarnsveden paper mill in Borlange, Sweden, from forestry company Stora Enso to turn it into a new factory.

STOCKHOLM, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Battery maker Northvolt said on Friday it had agreed to buy the Kvarnsveden paper mill in Borlange, Sweden, from forestry company Stora Enso STERV.HE to turn it into a new factory.

Fully established, the plant would have potential annual production capacity of over 100 GWh of cathode material and employ up to 1,000 people, the Swedish company said.

"Since Northvolt's founding, we have focused on circular battery production, but this is the first time we will reuse an entire production site," Chief Executive Peter Carlsson said in a statement.

Northvolt said the gigafactory would "play a key role" in fulfilling over $50 billion in orders from key customers, and start the first part of its operations in late 2024.

Northvolt's gigafactory in the Swedish town of Skelleftea assembled its first battery cell at the end of December, making it the first European company to design and manufacture a battery in Europe.

The company, whose biggest shareholder is Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE, announced earlier this month that it would build a joint battery plant in Gothenburg, in western Sweden, with Volvo Cars VOLCARb.ST.

